Peerless-AV Welcomes Two New Additions

Peerless-AV recently made two appointments to bolster the company. Tiffany Kautsky joins as director–business development and Amy Moss as Regional Sales Manager–West.

Kautsky is responsible for North America territories, including Canada and Mexico. Based in Southern California, she will cultivate new business opportunities and partnerships with OEMs, end users, architects, specifiers, integrators, and consultants, utilizing her 13-plus years’ experience in specialized solutions for emergent applications such as virtual production.

[Peerless-AV Plays Supporting Role in Cutting-Edge Hybrid Learning Environments] (opens in new tab)

“Tiffany has been involved in hundreds of unique and complex AV installations across North America," said Brian McClimans, vice president of sales North America and APAC, Peerless-AV. "Her invaluable knowledge and skillset, together with her energy, resilience, and passion for challenging long-term goals, means she is a great fit for the business and will help drive the growth we are already experiencing in North America and globally.”

“The strength the company has in terms of emerging tech product lines, and the year-on-year sales growth, makes this an exciting time to join Peerless-AV,” said Kautsky. “I look forward to getting started with key accounts, increasing our capabilities and creating new opportunities in new and developing markets; contributing to the long-term success of the business.”

Moss returns to Peerless-AV after 11 years, resuming a sales management role for the following territories: Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Alaska, California, Nevada, Arizona and Western Canada. She will be responsible for supporting existing accounts while promoting, selling and securing new business via an established network of integrators, distributors, dealers, and architects.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

“The opportunity to return to Peerless-AV and be customer facing for clients in the Western territories is fantastic. Seeing so many familiar faces within the business, some who have 20-plus years of long service, speaks of the company’s reputation.” said Moss. “I have the product knowledge to fulfill all our client’s support requirements in terms of pricing, bids, product specifications, procurement, delivery schedules and more. The sales potential in dvLED and outdoor displays really excites me especially. I can’t wait to see result of the unique implementations our clients are going to be installing in these fields.”