Pathway Unveils Transparent Lightboard with Built-in Camera

The What: Pathway Innovations is introducing its eGlass illuminated glass writing board at InfoComm 2021. An all-in-one communications tool featuring a built-in camera and adjustable LED lighting, eGlass merges the presenter's face and writing, along with presentation media, into a single picture for in-person or remote collaboration.

The What Else: Available in 35-inch and 50-inch models, eGlass is easy to set up and use by connecting to a PC, Mac or Chromebook with a single USB cable. It comes with intuitive software that allows almost any digital content to be seamlessly imported into the camera window, enabling the presenter to markup the content with glowing annotations after automatic background removal is applied. As presenters write on its glass, eGlass's integrated camera captures their faces, writing, drawings, and annotations while displaying media from a computer in any format.

eGlass' software automatically flips the content so it reads correctly for the audience. It offers one-button image capture and video recording features and is compatible with Zoom, Teams and other virtual meeting platforms. LEDs embedded in the unit's frame intensify the physical pen ink with an eye-catching glow that is highly visible on-screen and in-person.

The Bottom Line: With the ability to add meeting notes, training exercises, brainstorming ideas, or engineering diagrams, eGlass is ideal for in-person, remote or hybrid meetings of all types in both higher education and enterprise applications.