Panduit Enriches Experience Center with Atlona AV Demo

Panduit has enhanced its Experience Center with end-to-end AV solutions from Atlona. The Atlona product additions demonstrate the four key pillars of AV distribution: circuit-based distribution, AV over IP, bring your own device, and control and management.

The Panduit Experience Center has been enhanced with an end-to-end AV solution, featuring products from Atlona and Panduit’s broad infrastructure portfolio. (Image credit: Panduit)

The focal point of the new display is a nine-screen video wall. The video wall is configured with a few offerings: the Atlona OmniStream suite of AV over IP products and Panduit‘s Category 6A Vari-MaTriX cable, which delivers both the AV signal and Power over Ethernet (PoE) to the encoders on the video wall.

Atlona Velocity touch screens on the wall and the table allow users to easily switch inputs for the video wall and three other screens in the room. Along with showcasing the Atlona offering, the new installation includes a 26RU PanZone Wall Mount Cabinet, a robust enclosure that houses and protects the Atlona equipment and serves as the central switching point, delivering AV connectivity and Power over Ethernet throughout the room.

“This installation demonstrates the power of Panduit in delivering converged applications over structured cabling,” said Jamey Swigert, director of AV for Panduit. “AV has become an integral part of our daily work in all types of organizations. We’re now able to show our visitors how the drag-and-drop capabilities of the Velocity control system allow users to configure their system with ease—no programming is required. This makes Atlona AV systems simple to install, manage, and operate. The video wall is so impactful, we’re finding that customers who come in to see other Panduit solutions still want to talk about AV.”

The Panduit Experience Center (PEC) is a showcase for all of Panduit’s businesses, located in the Jack E. Caveney Innovation Center, which houses Panduit’s research and development functions, labs, and engineering. Organizations interested in touring the PEC should contact their local Panduit account representative to arrange a visit.