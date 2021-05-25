Panasonic Updates Lumix G Series Line Firmware

The What: Panasonic is issuing firmware update programs for the Lumix G Series mirrorless cameras to enhance functions and usability. These updates, along with announcements of the forthcoming Lumix GH5M2 and the development of the GH6, reinforce Panasonic’s commitment to further enhancing the G Series lineup and performance of conventional Micro Four Thirds mirrorless cameras and lenses.

The What Else: The cameras and the programs to be updated are as follows.

GH5S Firmware Version 2.0—Improved AF performance: It can detect the eyes/face at a 2x faster recognition cycle speed and human/animal at a 5x faster recognition cycle speed. These subjects can be detected even they appear in approximately half the size. Tracking and recognition performance of AF have been improved with an addition of head recognition. Human/Animal recognition can be set On or Off when the AF mode is set to 1-Area. RAW video data output over HDMI function: The Apple ProRes RAW can be recorded on Atomos NINJA V. Added video functions: Red REC Frame Indicator function has been added. It is possible to play back vertical videos vertically.

G9 Firmware Version 2.4—Improved AF performance: It can detect the eyes/face at a 2x faster recognition cycle speed and human/animal at a 5x faster recognition cycle speed. These subjects can be detected even they appear in approximately half the size. Tracking and recognition performance of AF have been improved with an addition of head recognition. Human/Animal recognition can be set On or Off when the AF mode is set to 1-Area. Added video functions include: Red REC Frame Indicator function. It is possible to play back vertical videos vertically. Users can choose to add or not to add camera orientation information in Vertical Position Info (Video).

G100 Firmware Version 1.2—Added functions: Users can choose to add or not to add camera orientation information in Vertical Position Info (Video) menu to prevent unintended image rotation in playback. The camera can be recognized when it is connected to the PC via the USB power supply port.

The Bottom Line: The firmware program version 2.0 for DC-GH5S, version 2.4 for DC-G9, and version 1.2 for DC-G100 will be available at LUMIX Global Customer Support website on June 8, 2021 at 9 p.m. EDT.