PAMA, Shure Offer Fourth Annual Mark Brunner Professional Audio Scholarship

The Professional Audio Manufacturers Alliance (PAMA), in partnership with Shure, is accepting applications for the fourth annual Mark Brunner Professional Audio Scholarship, offered to students worldwide who are pursuing an education in professional audio. Brunner, a long-time Shure executive, PAMA founding member, and leading voice in the audio community who passed away in 2020, had an unwavering passion for education and mentorship throughout his career.

“For the fourth year, we are proud to pay tribute to the late Mark Brunner with this scholarship," said Chris Regan, chair of PAMA's board of directors. "He was an ardent supporter of audio education, and a friend and mentor to countless people working in audio today. We aim to carry on his legacy, and we look forward to helping more talented young audio professionals achieve their goals.”

Scholarships of $2,000 are targeted to recipients following their passion for audio in an accredited audio program. PAMA and Shure are specifically interested to learn how the applicants plan to share their knowledge with others in a manner consistent with Brunner’s legacy. Scholarship applications are open as of April 1, with a submission deadline of May 31. Visit https://www.pamalliance.org/scholarship for more information and to submit an application.

“Mark’s passion was helping others,” said Chris Schyvinck, president and CEO of Shure. “This scholarship is a truly impactful way for Mark’s legacy to live on and provide the next generation of leaders with an opportunity to learn and grow in this industry.”

The recipients of the first scholarship were Dennis Freeman from Middle Tennessee State University and Emma Brooks from Berklee College of Music. The second scholarship went again to Freeman and Brooks, as well as Benjamin Nix-Bradley of CSU Northridge. The third went to Freeman and Nix-Bradley, as well as Valor Swezey of University of New Haven.