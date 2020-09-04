Online proctoring keeps remote exams secure but raises privacy questions (eCampus News)

"The shift to remote learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic has brought many challenges, and a key question in particular is how campus leaders can ensure the integrity of student work during exams."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When classes switched to remote models, some schools looked to remote proctoring to curb academic dishonesty during assessment. However, these services raise questions around security, privacy, and equity. Above all, being watched as you take an exam in your home can feel very different than taking an exam in a classroom with a teacher present.