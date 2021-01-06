Online Learning to the Rescue: Again (Inside Higher Ed)

"During the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic in Asia in late 2002 and 2003 and the devastating Hurricane Katrina in 2005, online learning came to the rescue of scores of colleges and universities and tens of thousands of students."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Time and time again, when the going gets tough, online learning comes to the rescue. This opinion piece makes a case for what that could look like beyond the pandemic, with online learning helping workers reskill as our economy and workforce structure shifts.