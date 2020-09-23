Online Courses the New Norm in College (Campus Technology)

"While 40 percent of IT higher education IT leaders and instructional technologists said in June 2020 that their college or university was planning for 'mostly in-person' classes for the fall, that share plummeted to less than 5 percent by August. And whereas in fall 2019 most institutions were offering one in five or fewer classes online, a year later that was flipped: A majority of schools were offering four in five or more courses online this fall."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Interesting survey results but just about all survey respondents agreed that online learning is here to stay. We were surprised by some of the findings, such as the of video screens to display students joining remotely. This application was cited by only 35 percent of respondents.