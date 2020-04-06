One Month Left to Enter 2020 SCN Installation Product Awards

There is one month left to enter the 2020 SCN Installation Product Awards, honoring the best pro AV products of 2019.

To be eligible for an award, the product must have shipped in 2019. Each product entry is $295 and must be entered here.

Manufacturers must enter their product(s) for consideration by May 6, 2020. So, don’t delay—submit your entry now. The winners will be announced in early June.

2020 SCN Installation Product Awards Categories