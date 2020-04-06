One Month Left to Enter 2020 SCN Installation Product Awards

There is one month left to enter the 2020 SCN Installation Product Awards, honoring the best pro AV products of 2019.
To be eligible for an award, the product must have shipped in 2019. Each product entry is $295 and must be entered here.
Manufacturers must enter their product(s) for consideration by May 6, 2020. So, don’t delay—submit your entry now. The winners will be announced in early June.
2020 SCN Installation Product Awards Categories
- Most Innovative Audio Hardware
- Most Innovative Mounting Solution
- Most Innovative Video Display Solution
- Most Innovative Video Projection Solution
- Most Innovative Video Processing
- Most Innovative AV Installation Accessory
- Most Innovative Videoconferencing Product
- Most Innovative Collaboration Product
- Most Innovative Signal Management Product
- Most Innovative Digital Signage Product
- Most Innovative IoT Product
- Most Innovative Emerging Technology