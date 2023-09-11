On Next-Gen Audio: Shure

Pete Herr, Director of Global Systems Marketing at Shure shares insight into trends and best practices for implementing next-gen audio into meeting spaces and classrooms.

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for implementing next-gen audio into meeting spaces and classrooms.

Thought Leader: Pete Herr, Director of Global Systems Marketing at Shure

It’s almost a given these days that when discussing conferencing, we’re discussing conferencing in the hybrid world. Almost all organizations have some form of a hybrid setup, meaning some employees are participating in a meeting from home, while others are participating from the office. This has brought many benefits to employees, but also requires new conversations around how to ensure that employees are having the same positive work experience regardless of location.

A successful conferencing environment is one where devices are easy to set up; collaboration is encouraged; and employees feel valued, productive, and capable." —Pete Herr, Director of Global Systems Marketing at Shure

To achieve an equitable meeting environment, it is critical to develop solutions that enable productive hybrid work and implement these solutions for use across an organization. When hybrid work fails to lead to successful collaboration and meetings, employees are left to handle the consequences: frustration, impacted productivity, hindered business operations, et cetera. Forthcoming research from Shure explores this topic. We found that an unproductive hybrid working environment leads to increased cognitive load for employees; has significant business implications; and increases stress, leading to a lack of productivity.

So how do we set up successful conferencing environments that instead serve to alleviate cognitive load, improve business outcomes, and reduce stress? A successful conferencing environment is one where devices are easy to set up; collaboration is encouraged; and employees feel valued, productive, and capable.

With a high-quality suite of audio devices providing solutions for all participants, regardless of location, we can ensure convenient collaboration for all employees. A solution that offers seamless connectivity, equity, compatibility with leading streaming platforms, and configuration to meet the needs of meeting spaces of all sizes will lead to overall greater productivity and engagement within an organization.

