On Next-Gen Audio: Panasonic Connect

Petro Shimonishi, Director of Pro AV Solutions and Connected Ecosystems at Panasonic Connect shares insight into trends and best practices for implementing next-gen audio into meeting spaces and classrooms.

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for implementing next-gen audio into meeting spaces and classrooms.

In today’s hybrid world, it’s important that all meeting participants—regardless of location—have an equitable experience. Enlisting better audio technology to support these experiences, like corporate board meetings or university lectures, is very important. Organizations need to take current implementations one step further. The next step to true hybrid collaboration is making sure all technology—whether that’s audio, cameras, projectors, or displays—work together as one cohesive ecosystem. 

To get the most out of your implementation, harness the right audio technologies for the space and use case. Beamforming ceiling mic array systems with built-in acoustic echo cancellation provide a great hand-free solution in conference rooms. However, oftentimes it is necessary to augment the system with dedicated wireless microphones for teachers and presenters in larger spaces, or touch-to-speak microphone platforms for conferences and panels to improve speech audibility. Consider options with built-in DSP functions for automatic sensitivity adjustment, noise reduction, and echo cancellation to ensure that no matter where the speaker or listeners are in the room, everyone—in person or remotely attending—can digest the information just as easily. 

Along with harnessing myriad audio options, make sure your audio applications work in tandem with other audiovisual equipment. Built-in integration with PTZ cameras provides critical tools like voice and facial tracking, providing an automated experience for the speaker, ensuring quality audio and visuals for all participants, and reducing the burden on support teams. 

Furthermore, audio devices such as 360-degree camera speakerphones, which provide other audiovisual capabilities, are beneficial for small spaces. Built-in microphones, cameras, and 360-degree range, camera speakerphones make sure all in-person participants are seen and heard on a video call. Remote participants also feel more present and involved, as barriers to communication are removed and they can interact with each of their peers.

