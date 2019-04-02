On cybersecurity, educational institutions have a people problem (EdScoop)

"For decades, bad actors have exploited computer systems by finding vulnerabilities in the systems themselves, but now, in a vast world of connected devices, users have become the soft underbelly of each organization, especially in educational communities."—Source: EdScoop

Riddle me this: how do you keep research and digital communications open and accessibly while also protecting school's vulnerable data? Learn some top tips for human-centered data security from the University of Montana and other leaders in the field.