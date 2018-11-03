Oklahoma's Oldest AV Company Named Among Best Places to Work

Cory’s Audio Visual was named one of Oklahoma’s Best Places to Work at a celebration that recognized 23 small to medium-sized businesses along with 17 large companies from across the state of Oklahoma.

This is the second year the 65-year-old audio visual company—which focuses on production, rentals, sales, service, and installation—was recognized by The Journal Record.

To qualify for the recognition, Cory’s Audio Visual employees filled out anonymous surveys via a third-party company who looked for leadership strength, culture indicators, communication processes, employee satisfaction, supervisor qualities, and more.

93 percent of the staff at Cory's AV looks forward to coming to work most days—culture and team-building activities (like the one pictured above) were a major factor in employee happiness.

“It is no secret that our team loves what we do,” said Brad Poarch, CEO of Cory’s Audio Visual. “We wholeheartedly believe that company culture trickles through our employees and down to our clients. Our company is looking forward to 65 more years of happy clients and staff.”

When asked about their satisfaction with the company, 100 percent of the staff at Cory’s Audio Visual responded that they are satisfied with their employer and 93 percent said they look forward to coming to work most days.

Many of the employees noted cookout and cookoffs, group volunteering, incentive programs, and even breakroom amenities (like a keg) in the survey. The word most used in employee responses was “family".