Ohio State launches app to connect blind students with remote helpers (EdScoop)

"Ohio State University announced a new service Thursday to assist blind and low-vision students navigate campus more easily by connecting them with remotely located assistants who can read signs and describe visual surroundings."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Many campuses reopening this fall are using digital signage to help spread important messaging about COVID-19. But what about students who are unable to read these signs? To better support blind students, Ohio State has launched an app that offers remote visual assistance.