"If we review the results of the EDUCAUSE Top 10 IT Issues surveys over the last decade, one trend that is conspicuous is the sudden, seismic-like appearance of the word 'student' beginning in 2013."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Institutions have been looking to their learners, creating a more student-centered approach. Meeting the needs of these students is high on the list for campus IT teams, who now consider the student experience and student success to be priorities.