OER is Growing at Religious Colleges, But Raises Unique Challenges (EdSurge)

"One popular draw to open educational resources is that these openly-licensed learning materials can—and are often encouraged to—be tailored for a particular professor or course. But at religious institutions, adapting open materials for a faith-based curriculum can be trickier."—Source: EdSurge

Read More



WHY THIS MATTERS:

When faith needs to be part of every discipline of study, it adds a layer of complexity to making OER work for students and faculty. Read why some thoughtleaders at religious colleges view the gap in open materials as an opportunity. —Eduwire Editors