Nureva Creates Subsidiary—Nialli, Inc.—to Focus on Collaboration Tools

Nureva has created Nialli Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company focused on enabling the digital transformation of processes used by collaborative teams.

(Image credit: Nialli, Inc.)

The company has assigned staff and resources to Nialli (pronounced NY-ALL-EE) that will bring a suite of collaboration applications to market.

Nialli’s objective is to make it easy for organizations to digitally transform their collaborative processes and achieve the associated gains in productivity and performance.

“We are excited to launch Nialli with the goal of helping organizations digitally transform their collaborative processes,” said Nancy Knowlton, CEO of Nureva and Nialli. “With a passion for customer understanding and a design philosophy built around customer needs, we feel confident that our solutions can deliver exceptional value.”

Nureva will remain focused on audio hardware and software. For more information about Nialli, visit nialli.com.