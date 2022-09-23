Now Available—Simply Reliable Adds New Features in Time Tracking

Simply Reliable released new updates to its time tracking system that are available immediately. The new features will provide additional reporting and tracking resources to help systems integrators using smartOFFICE further improve their bottom-line results.

The cloud-based operating system provider has improved the user experience of the smartOFFICE time tracking feature in both the browser and its mobile app. The upgrades include improved time allocation charts, improved ability to edit time spans, an all-new user interface for time tracking functions, an immediate sync when starting or stopping any time span, and an updated time-card screen.

[Cloud Power: Cloud or On-Prem?] (opens in new tab)

Business owners receive clear insight into how time is spent. Proper time tracking is key to ensuring each project’s labor is accurately quoted. It puts everyone on the same page, looking at the same metrics to achieve the same goal and how much time is spent performing tasks that could be or should be done by other staff members. All these reporting features have been added to create the most efficient experience for both employees and owners.

“Everyone in the company wants the company to succeed," stated Simply Reliable CEO and president, Tom Coffin. "With a robust time tracking system, each staff member and management can clearly see how time is allocated on each job. This knowledge inherently creates accountability to more efficiently plan each day to improve results, whether that is more billable hours, or an improved ratio of direct productive time vs travel and non-billable time.”

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

Simply Reliable continues to add new features and solutions to support systems integrators in improving the efficiency of their business, thus driving more profits to the bottom line.

In addition to the release of new time tracking features, Simply Reliable has released a free eBook, Time Tracking, Increase profitability from opportunities in the cracks, which can be accessed here (opens in new tab). The information shared in this eBook gives the company’s subscribers, and anyone else in the field, a better understanding of the importance of time tracking in maximizing revenue through labor efficiencies.