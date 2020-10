"Do college and university presidents believe their institutions are well prepared to adapt to the major headwinds facing higher education? And are their institutions operating in ways that suggest they are well positioned?"—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Change is becoming more and more of a constant in higher ed. Schools need to be nimble as the educational landscape evolves and shifts. Which begs an important question — will your institution be nimble enough to have staying power?