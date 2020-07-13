Not All Online Experiences Are Equal (Inside Higher Ed)

"It was a strange spring semester across North American college campuses. Professors who once vowed they’d take up sheep herding rather than teach an online class suddenly found themselves lecturing to a video camera and setting up virtual discussion groups. Several colleagues have been surprised by the ease of transitioning to a distance-learning environment. There have been glitches, and more needs to be done to serve communities still on the fringes of the digital revolution, but for the most part, the academy can take pride in its response to teaching in the age of COVID-19."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For some schools, online learning or hybrid models might be the new normal when the fall semester begins. To gear up for this, this article shares recommendations to help your institution make sure your online offerings hit all the right notes.