Nortek Security & Control Acquires AI and Video Analytics Company Intellivision

Nortek Security & Control (NSC) has acquired San Jose, CA-based IntelliVision Technologies Corp., a developer of artificial intelligence, smart cameras, and deep learning-based video analytics software. IntelliVision will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of NSC. IntelliVision will continue to support its customers and products.

“This acquisition is a great fit for us,” NSC president Mike O’Neal said. “The IntelliVision team brings incredible strengths from which we will together build rich, future-ready solutions, with intelligence that will transform the NSC product line. This will extend our leadership position in security, automation and entertainment technology, with significant benefits for our partners and customers.”

IntelliVision AI and video analytics solutions provide actionable insights for security and monitoring in smart home, smart enterprise, and smart city applications; business intelligence for smart enterprise and smart retail; and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for automobiles. The company’s software includes licenses for dozens of patents and has been deployed globally in over 4 million cameras from more than 50 top-tier brand customers and consumer electronics manufacturers. Customers include Comcast, ADT, Netgear, Ring, and Disney.

“We are thrilled to become part of Nortek Security & Control,” said IntelliVision CEO Vaidhi Nathan, who will stay on to lead video analytics and artificial intelligence development under the NSC umbrella. “We now have the support and resources of a major market leader. Plus, integrating IntelliVision’s AI and video analytics technologies into NSC’s security, control, and entertainment platforms will create clear leadership advantages in the markets we collectively serve.”

NSC executive vice president of marketing and innovation Joe Roberts said that IntelliVision technology will be embedded in key NSC products and systems. “The video analytics and AI technology will empower us to offer incredibly personalized control and automation solutions, and will add significantly to our security platforms. This will create important new benefits for our dealers and exceptional experiences for the end users of our products.”

Roberts cited IntelliVision’s strengths in face detection, recognition and search, intelligent motion, object detection and tracking, intrusion/perimeter watch, object classification (people, vehicle, pet), license plate detection and recognition (LPR/ANPR), and audio recognition. “For example, imagine a security or access control system that can recognize an approaching person,” Roberts said. “The system itself can provide a hands-free, multi-factor authentication that nearly eliminates false positives all while improving the user experience. And for automation, knowing who is in the room enables setting the lighting and climate scenes according to that person’s preference.”

According to Roberts, the acquisition also strengthens the company’s ongoing investments in voice and natural language technologies and significantly adds to the company’s growing patent portfolio.