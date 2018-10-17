Nightclub & Bar Show Opens 2019 Registration

Registration is officially open for the 2019 Nightclub & Bar Convention and Trade Show, which returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center March 25-27, 2019. Attendees can now purchase Early Bird packages starting at $99, which includes access to the F&B Innovation Center, keynotes, exhibit hall floor, Rooftop Welcome Party, badge perks, and more. www.ncbshow.com/register.

Showcasing hundreds of exhibitors, the 34th Nightclub & Bar Show offers exclusive access to leading suppliers launching innovative products, the latest industry topics and trends through an array of expert speakers, valuable networking opportunities, educational workshops, city-wide training courses, celebrity red carpet appearances and ribbon cutting, flair competitions, tours of top Las Vegas venues, networking events, and more. This is the most influential industry event serving those looking to learn, expand and break into the bar business, according to the show's owners.

In addition to the 2019 expo and conference, Nightclub & Bar Show will be co-located with the F&B Innovation Conference. Access to the F&B Innovation Conference is included with the purchase of a Nightclub & Bar Show VIP Pass.

Those interested in attending the 2019 Nightclub & Bar Convention and Trade Show can visit ncbshow.com for more information or to register.