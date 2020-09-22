Nialli Launches First Product: Nialli Visual Planner

The What: Nialli has announced its first product, Nialli Visual Planner, a cloud-based application that is designed to make it easy to digitally transform the paper-based planning processes used in lean construction.

Nialli Visual Planner (Image credit: Nialli)

The What Else: Nialli Visual Planner is modeled after the Lean Construction Institute’s Last Planner System (LPS), a production control system that follows principles such as just-in-time delivery, value stream mapping, and pull planning.

Nialli Visual Planner can be used by all project stakeholders on any device and from any location, providing the flexibility of having any combination of co-located and remote participants during planning sessions. The solution can also be used on large interactive surfaces to replicate the paper-based big wall experience with which many construction teams are familiar.

The Bottom Line: By making the process digital, Nialli Visual Planner increases visibility into team progress, and the status of a single task or activity can be updated on the spot, with all data being captured for post-analysis.