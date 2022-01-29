New Studio Berlin Truck Boasts Decentralized Signal Routing via Riedel MediorNet MicroN UHD

Riedel's MediorNet MicroN UHD allows Studio Berlin to scale the system as needed and collect and distribute all signals directly from source.

Studio Berlin, a German live TV production solutions provider, has deployed Riedel's MediorNet MicroN UHD media distribution and processing solution in its new Ü10 UHD/HDR OB van. Featuring a unique two-vehicle design that enables production crews to maintain social distancing, the Ü10 is outfitted with 38 Riedel MicroN UHD modules for decentralized signal routing.

MicroN UHD is the latest generation of Riedel's award-winning MediorNet MicroN family of modular, high-density signal interfaces, bringing more bandwidth, more I/O, higher resolutions, and more processing power to the MediorNet platform. In Studio Berlin's Ü10, eight MicroN UHD modules are being used as stage boxes, while several others have been configured as multiviewers using the MicroN UHD MultiViewer App.

To provide production crews with a safe, spread-out working environment in the OB van's control room, Studio Berlin housed ten racks of complete equipment in a separate trailer, with a fiber optic interlink connecting the two. To save additional space, Riedel's flexible MediorNet MicroN UHD system is split between the two vehicles. As a result, the Ü10 can accommodate up to 26 workstations--and 24 UHD cameras--while maintaining a maximum distance between them.

"For the unique design of the Ü10--where space is at a premium to meet social distancing requirements--a decentralized router was a must," said Studio Berlin technical manager Matthias Alexandru. "While centralized solutions feature large, fixed designs with intensive cooling requirements, the distributed architecture of Riedel's MediorNet MicroN UHD allows us to start small and scale the system with additional modules as needed. Furthermore, it enables production teams to collect and distribute all stage box signals directly from where they originate. With centralized solutions, this process requires additional hardware that adds weight, reduces flexibility, and increases costs."

Studio Berlin's Ü10 made its debut at the German Television Awards in Cologne and will primarily be used for live coverage of the German Soccer League (Bundesliga) and other large sporting and entertainment events.