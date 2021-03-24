New Sony 4K Live Production Switcher Combines Accessibility and Versatility

The What: The newest addition to Sony’s switcher family, the XVS-G1, is an entry-level compact live production switcher developed as a next-generation platform. It combines the legacy of Sony’s switching technology, the power of a new video processing engine, 4K and 1080p support with a modern design.

The What Else: According to Sony, one of the XVS-G1's distinguishing features is its hybrid structure which pulls together a central processing unit (CPU), with a graphics processing unit (GPU), and a field-programmable gate array (FPGA). This combination delivers high performance and reliability, with no compromise on visual processing enhancements.

The graphics processing engine enables multiple creative functions as it is enhanced with features like a built-in clip player, 3D digital multi-effects, multi-viewer to enable the displaying of multiple types of information such as the audio level meter, and multi-layer captions overlay. Multiple HDR format conversion options are available as well as compatibility with the Sony SR live workflow.

The Bottom Line: Optimized for live production needs including news, entertainment, sports—as well as houses of worship, corporations, and educational institutions—the XVS-G1 system is intended to be a perfect fit for small- to mid-size studios, outside broadcast vehicles, and fly pack systems. With many options, this switcher offers its versatility to various production environments and levels of operational expertise.

The XVS-G1 is planned to be available in North America this summer.