Topics

New report supports findings that online learners stay close to home (Education Dive)

By ()

"Roughly 1.5 million online students were enrolled at institutions in their home states in 2019, compared to around 1.3 million online students attending out-of-state institutions, according to NC-SARA's annual enrollment report."—Source: Education Dive

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This may come as a major surprise, but a majority of online students enrolled in programs in their home states. We think of online learning as a global pursuit, and in many ways it is, but don't overlook the importance of these close-to-home connections.