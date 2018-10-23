New Merger Wants to Create ‘WeWork for Education’ via Digital Badges and Mini-Campuses (EdSurge)

"Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) and nonprofit LRNG have agreed to merge into one behemoth education organization with an ambitious goal: to streamline the disjointed pathways between K-12, higher education and the workforce and create something altogether more cohesive."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While this partnership has a lofty goal, it is starting off on the right foot, making it a priority to serve every kind of student. Solid pipelines for high school students and nontraditional learners are a key component to democratizing education and improving access. —Eduwire Editors