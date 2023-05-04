New K-academy Courses Launched for 2023

﻿As part of the K-array Group’s (opens in new tab) commitment to industry education, K-academy recently announced the launch of several new courses. K-academy is the educational division of K-array, on a mission to elevate sound awareness by providing both simple guidelines and advanced training on a wide range of audio topics. Established in 2017, K-academy has a vast network of collaborations with various training institutions, along with strong partnerships with professional organisations and industry associations. Alongside webinars on everything from Pure Array Technology to fixed installation design, K-academy also offers three formal certification programs, dedicated to consultants, integrators and other AV professionals.

Completion of formal training courses, overseen by K-academy director, Daniele Mochi, results in certification in one of three areas: Designer, Installer, and Live System Engineer. “K-academy training by K-array consists of three certified courses alongside a library of supplementary webinars and training materials,” explained Mochi. “We cover topics as varied as superyacht sound design and the acoustics of ancient theatres, to product-specific tutorials, aimed at professionals who want to dive deeper into specifics of K-array technologies. All learning materials are provided in video form, which is more engaging for most learners.”

“We invest in education because we believe that the more our users understand the science of sound, the greater performance they’ll get from our products,” added Mochi. “Our courses are designed for individuals who are responsible for generating, processing, setting up, distributing, designing, using, and listening to sound and audio distribution systems. With K-academy, we’re helping these people gain the skills and knowledge they need to take their work and careers to the next level.”

All courses are available online, whilst a number of workshops also take place in person at K-array HQ in Firenze. Opportunities for certification are available through attendance of a once-monthly Q&A session followed by the completion of an online exam. All courses are available online, in English and free of charge.