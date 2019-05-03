New ‘Horizon Report’ Looks Back on What Past Predictions Got Wrong (EdSurge)

"Remember the hype around gamification? About a decade ago, FarmVille and other Facebook games were all the rage. It led the Horizon Report, an annual attempt by a panel of experts to forecast educational trends, to predict in 2012 that gamification would be a major force in education within three years."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Kudos to the Horizon Report for choosing to look back at some of their past predictions this year. While hindsight is 20-20, re-examining the longevity (or lack thereof) of previous trends might also help chart a course for the future.