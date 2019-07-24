Neutrik USA Debuts NA2-IO-DPRO Dante Interface

The What: Neutrik USA has debuted the new two-input, two-output NA2-IO-DPRO Dante Interface. The NA2-IO-DPRO features two inputs switchable between mic, line, and AES/EBU signals plus two outputs switchable between analog line and AES/EBU. Two Dante ports provide for either redundancy or device daisy chaining.

The What Else: The NA2-IO-DPRO front panel provides two latching XLR inputs plus two XLR outputs. AES/EBU operation is independently auto detected for inputs and outputs. Using Neutrik's free DPRO controller software for Mac or PC, +48 V phantom power can be applied; microphone preamplifier gain, pad, and high-pass filtering can be set per channel; and input channels can be linked for matched operation. Output channels can be muted or unmuted within the software.

The NA2-IO-DPRO rear panel provides primary and secondary Dante ports over Neutrik etherCON connectors. The secondary input can be configured for either Redundant mode or Switched mode (for daisy chaining). When operating in Switched mode in conjunction with a 60W PoE injector, up to eight devices can be daisy chained. Up to four devices can be daisy chained with a 30W PoE injector.

Neutrik’s NA2-IO-DPRO is AES67 compliant. Power must be externally supplied via either a PoE switch or a PoE injector per IEEE 802.3af/at, class 2 or no classification at 6W. With optional mounting brackets or a rack panel, the NA2-IO-DPRO can be mounted below tables, in floor boxes, in racks, or on the stage truss.

"The number-one request we have received since releasing our first Dante adapter, NA2-IO-DLINE, last year was the inclusion of microphone preamps with variable gain,” said Fred Morgenstern, Neutrik USA's product director. “Secondly, our customers have requested an AES/EBU option. The new NA2-IO-DPRO offers both of those features while maintaining the compact, rugged, and versatile form factor of NA2-IO-DLINE. While NA2-IO-DLINE remains ideal for fixed-gain, analog-only applications, the wealth of analog and AES/EBU connectivity options offered by NA2-IO-DPRO will prove ideal for a wide range of users."

The Bottom Line: With its small size, metal construction, and removable rubber protector, the NA2-IO-DPRO offers a rugged, reliable solution that is well suited to a wide range of applications. The NA2-IO-DPRO mic, line, AES/EBU I/O to Dante interface is slated to be available October 2019.