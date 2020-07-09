Neutrik Introduces NPS-30W PoE Injector

The What: Neutrik USA has debuted the NPS-30W PoE injector featuring a lockable powerCON TRUE1 TOP power connector and etherCON network connectors.

The What Else: Neutrik’s new NPS-30W PoE injector is designed as a companion for the company’s NA2-IO-DPRO and NA2-IO-DLINE Dante interfaces, or any network device that requires a rugged, lockable PoE supply. As a passive power sourcing equipment (PSE) device, the NPS-30W acts like a classic power supply, requiring no power negotiation with attached powered devices. The NPS-30W's 48V DC, 30W power output enables it to provide power simultaneously to, for example, up to four NA2-IO-DPROs in daisy-chain mode. The NPS-30W’s data rate is 1Gbps. These capabilities make the NPS-30W well suited for various scenarios such as ambient miking.

“With the NPS-30W, Neutrik has delivered a great product for AV usage, with a locking powerCON TRUE1 TOP connector for power and our famous etherCON connectors for the data portion,” said Fred Morgenstern, Neutrik USA's product director. “The passive power sourcing equipment approach means no glitching as power is switched. The form factor—the same one Neutrik uses for NA2-IO-DLINE and NA2-IO-DPRO—is perfect for pretty much any environment, especially considering that it can be truss mounted with the NA-TM-KIT accessory.”

The Bottom Line: The new NPS-30W PoE injector is ideal for rugged stage conditions. It ships with a rugged rubber cover for throwdown applications. Optional mounting devices allow the NPS-30W to be integrated easily into racks, trusses, and podiums and tables.

The Neutrik NPS-30W PoE Injector is expected to be available Q3, 2020.