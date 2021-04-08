Neptune by Peerless-AV Introduces Shade Series of Outdoor TVs

The What: Neptune by Peerless-AV has launched the Neptune Shade Series Outdoor TVs. The new Shade Series product line includes 55-, 65-, and 75-inch outdoor TV options, all of which come with a free Neptune Outdoor Tilting Wall Mount ($199 USD value).

The What Else: An all-season solution for year-round outdoor entertainment and living, Neptune Shade Series Outdoor TVs can be installed in backyards, patios, outdoor kitchens, pool areas, and more. Created with Peerless-AV’s technologies and maintenance-free construction, the Neptune Shade Series can withstand harsh weather elements such as rain and snow as well as operate in temperatures ranging from -22°F to 122°F (-30°C to 50°C).

Neptune Shade Series Outdoor TVs, powered by LG Displays, feature a high dynamic range that offers brighter highlights with more contrast—resulting in deeper and richer colors for a more realistic, natural image. Complete with 4K, UHD resolution, and an IPS panel to boost color performance and consistency, Neptune Outdoor TVs offer 178-degrees of viewing angles so consumers can enjoy stunning views from anywhere in their backyard oasis.

The Bottom Line: Neptune Shade Series Outdoor TVs are available in 55-, 65-, or 75-inch sizes and their respective mounting solutions can be found at neptuneTV.com and authorized distributors.

Peerless-AV is giving away a 55-, 65-, and 75-inch Neptune Shade Series Outdoor TV to three lucky winners; the contest ends May 31. To learn more, visit https://neptunetv.com/pages/2021sweepstakes.