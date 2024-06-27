Navori Labs Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification

Navori Labs has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type II certification. Its digital signage software earned the certification, which upholds the highest standards of data security, confidentiality, and privacy for its customers.

SOC 2 Type II certification is a rigorous standard ensuring high levels of security and privacy, requiring an independent audit to evaluate internal controls over a specified period. This certification is crucial for digital signage software providers, where sensitive data is often handled and displayed. It provides customers and stakeholders confidence that their information is managed and protected according to best industry practices.

"Earning SOC 2 Type II certification demonstrates our ongoing effort to maintain top-tier data protection and operational excellence," said Jerome Moeri, CEO of Navori Labs. "This certification assures our clients that their data is managed with the utmost care and security."

Navori’s flagship digital signage software is known for its features and scalability. Achieving SOC 2 Type II certification significantly enhances the software's security by implementing stringent controls, continuous monitoring, and regular audits to protect against unauthorized access and data breaches. Additionally, this certification ensures that the software’s open architecture and proprietary API, which enable seamless third-party system integration, meet the highest standards of data protection, making it a preferred choice for various industries, including retail, corporate communications, healthcare, transportation, and more.