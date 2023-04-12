NAB Show, AWS Announce Excellence in Sustainability Awards Recipient of Proceeds

NAB Show (opens in new tab) launched a new awards program in 2023 to recognize individuals, companies, and products/services for outstanding innovations in media technology that promote conservation and reusability of natural resources and foster economic and social development. The NAB Show Excellence in Sustainability Awards will be presented during a special ceremony on the Main Stage at NAB Show on April 16, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. MT in Las Vegas. Prior to the awards ceremony, and open to all show attendees, the “Why Sustainability In Media Matters” (opens in new tab)panel will feature a discussion among industry leaders on sustainability in media today, and what it means for the future.

[Sustainability in Pro AV] (opens in new tab)

In partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), NAB Show has selected Creative Visions as the recipient of proceeds from the inaugural Excellence in Sustainability awards program. Curtis LeGeyt, NAB president and CEO, and Marc Aldrich, general manager of Media and Entertainment at AWS, will present a check to Creative Visions founder Kathy Eldon and CEO Pat Chandler as part of the awards ceremony.

Creative Visions, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and United Nations NGO, creates impact media, supports storytellers, and empowers education and youth around human rights issues. Creative Visions is dedicated to inspiring and empowering creative activists worldwide, supporting people who are using arts and media to make positive social change.

[Sustainability Can Be Taught] (opens in new tab)

"We are delighted to be receiving this donation so that we can continue the work of empowering creative artists to tell their stories that make a positive change," said Kathy Eldon, Founder of Creative Visions. "We are grateful to NAB and AWS for honoring us in this meaningful way."