NAB 2022: Cobalt Digital to Show New Lineup of BlueBox Group Mini Converters

Cobalt Digital will introduce a new series of BlueBox Group (BBG) EO/OE 12G min converters at NAB 2022. The line-up consists of five 12G versions that include single and dual coax-to-fiber, single and dual fiber-to-coax, and a coax/fiber transceiver. The announcement was made by Suzana Brady, Cobalt’s senior vice president of worldwide sales and marketing, who noted that the boxes have been developed in response to customer requests for solutions that go further than 3G capabilities. Cobalt, designer and manufacturer of award-winning edge devices for live video production and master control, and a founding partner in the openGear initiative, will be showing the mini converters at NAB 2022 in Booth #N 3713.

"Cobalt is committed to responding to our customers’ needs with sensible, affordable solutions,” commented Brady. “We had numerous requests to extend the capabilities of our BBG line to include 12G and are delighted to bring out this line and share it with the industry at our first in-person NAB in two years.”

'Super easy to use'

The BBG line of compact and rugged throw-down converter boxes turn Cobalt openGear cards into portable solutions, ideal for remote production applications. All the units support SMPTE ST2082, ST2081, 424M, 292M and 259M as well as ASI and MADI audio. Error-free pathological pattern operation is fully compatible with other professional fiber video interfaces, and SFP-based EO and OE converters provide state-of-the-art fiber performance, power consumption, and compactness. All BBG modules receive their operating power via a USB connection or by using an AC adapter connection. These power sources can be simultaneously used to provide redundant power sourcing.

In addition to the BBG boxes, Cobalt will be highlighting numerous new solutions including +UDX-Dante-16x16 - the industry’s first license-based 12G-SDI bridge to Dante audio, the recently launched Indigo 2110-DC-01 SMPTE ST-2110 solution, its line of compression products with a multi-link demo of RIST, and new Technicolor features for reversible inverse tone mapping SDR to HDR that are incorporated into Cobalt products.