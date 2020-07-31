Multiple Digital Learning Modes to Optimize Class (Inside Higher Ed)

"These COVID-19 times are disrupting our lives, our work and our learning. They force us to find new ways to deliver our curriculum and to best connect with our learners at a distance. For many, remote teaching at the end of the spring term and summer session was little more than firing up a Zoom session to synchronously deliver classroom sessions. Unfortunately, this was less than satisfying to many faculty members and students. It left some with a distant feeling that was less personal and less engaged than they had felt in the prior face-to-face model."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As some schools prepare for a remote fall term, it's important to look at how we can improve online courses, delivering a better experience than in the spring. Inside Higher Ed shares approaches and best practices to help instructors connect with all students.