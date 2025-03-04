Mt. San Antonio College Turns to Extron for Pro AV Renovation

Mt. San Antonio College (Mt. SAC) in Southern California is one of the largest community colleges on the West Coast. When it was time to renovate their Hilmer Lodge Stadium for their Mounties athletics programs, it built an entirely new 60,000-square-foot sports complex adjoining the historic stadium which is now powered by an Extron XTP system.

The complex’s AV system meets the structural and technology requirements to support the college’s football, track and field, and cross country athletics programs, as well as a wide variety of other spaces. The surrounding complex adjoins the stadium at each of its four levels, providing learning, meeting, and specialized-use rooms for the coaching staff and the student athletes. In addition to stadium refinements, the new AV system provides technology enhancements throughout the complex.

Updated and connected spaces include the new box office, a larger concession area with digital menus, new broadcast and press booths, VIP rooms, weight training and fitness centers, a kinesiology instructional room, active learning spaces, offices, meeting rooms, and a complex-wide digital signage system. An Extron XTP system provides the AV distribution backbone for the expansive sports complex, including the 85x37-foot LED display that serves as the scoreboard and presentation video wall.

“Extron’s hardware and software products provide the flexibility, reliability, and power we require for our stadium complex,” says Chris Rodriguez, CTS, ECP, EAP, assistant director, audiovisual services at Mt. San Antonio College. “Their equipment and support are the best in the industry.”

Each of the four XTP II CrossPoint modular matrix switchers is populated with combinations of XTP CP input and output boards. They are configured to facilitate local and remote AV signal extension of HDMI, 12G‑SDI, and audio signals and RS‑232 control insertion. For local devices, the HDMI I/O boards support 4K/60 HDMI signals and stereo audio while the 12G‑SDI boards facilitate SDI transmissions. This input board also provides SDI and HDMI input loop-through for local monitoring.

The XTP II CrossPoint matrix switcher rack-mounted in the tech booth supports the stadium video wall system, the rooms and digital signage on this level, and the displays within the AV‑enabled indoor and outdoor event spaces on the third level. Two inputs tied to the video wall processor route content to the stadium’s massive scoreboard LED video wall. To select from among the myriad of camera feeds and other sources, an operator at any of the tech booth’s six workstations uses an Extron TouchLink Pro touchpanel. The touchpanels are managed through the Extron IP Link Pro control processor.

The Extron XTP Systems installation helped bring the stadium up to today’s standards for sports training and competitive excellence, as well as providing top-quality broadcasting capabilities to Mt. SAC’s historic Hilmer Lodge Stadium.