MSolutions Updates MS-TestPro with New GUI, Enhancements

The What: MSolutions has released a redesigned GUI for MS-TestPro devices, offering a more intuitive and responsive experience for AV installers and tech managers, along with more accessible features that simplify and accelerate the testing and certification process.

The What Else: Installers will find less clutter and more legible menus with simpler navigation. The home screen now prominently displays the main functions and highlighted features, with straightforward visual enhancements that guide users through test, certification, and other processes faster. Users have more direct access to all new and improved features whether using the handheld touchscreen or web interface on a laptop.

Elsewhere, the MSolutions development team updated previous applications with new feature sets that improve overall job performance. This includes the popular Log Analyzer, which now allows users to choose from eight popular time durations for test functions; or schedule custom time durations (up to 24 hours) using a digital clock.

Job certification represents the most improved user enhancement. Installers can now enter specific customer and job site information for each project, and immediately get certification results in PDF format. Previously, customers had to save job details and convert documents outside the user interface, which added several steps and lengthened the procedure.

“Everything about the user interface is now straightforward, whether using the touchscreen functionality on our handheld device or navigating the web interface on a laptop,” said Eliran Toren, CEO, MSolutions. “Most importantly, we have refreshed the entire user experience based on useful feedback from installers that use the MS-TestPro day in, day out on jobsites around the world.”

MSolutions is allowing commercial and residential AV customers to test and evaluate the new GUI and user experience through a special simulator on its website.

The Bottom Line: The new GUI, available immediately, is designed to ease the process of working on HDBaseT, HDMI, and AVoIP projects. All MS-TestPro customers can upgrade to the new GUI via the new firmware, while customers with older generation devices can work directly with MSolutions on upgrade plans.