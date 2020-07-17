Moving Courses Online Post COVID-19: Consider These Factors Before Taking the Plunge (The EvoLLLution)

"As universities suddenly pivot to online teaching in response to COVID-19, administrators and faculty may wonder if this is the catalyst they needed to stimulate the development of truly online programs. To clarify, what many colleges are scrambling to do this fall–moving courses into unfamiliar LMS platforms while scraping together basic training for faculty is not developing online programs."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The quick transition to remote learning was a stop gap solution during a crisis — faculty shifting from face to face to online delivery had little time or support to look to established best practices as they jumped into a new normal. But now, its time to re-evaluate and craft online courses that are far more robust than what was possible during a temporary shift.