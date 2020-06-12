Move to remote learning was 'shockingly seamless,' but will it stick? (EdScoop)

"The coronavirus pandemic has in recent months forced universities through a logistical and managerial obstacle course, but two university technology leaders said Thursday that their institutions have managed to adapt surprisingly well, though the future of remote learning remains unclear."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Whether or not your institution's shift to remote delivery felt seamless or more like a struggle, questions remain about remote learning going forward. Emergency contingencies are not the same as well-crafted online pedagodgy, so the perceptions around remote learning could likely shift as offerings are retooled for the new normal.