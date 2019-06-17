Morgan State University Partners with panOpen to Support Faculty Use of OER (Campus Technology)

"At Morgan State University in Maryland, a partnership with panOpen is making it easier for faculty to implement open educational resources in their courses. Designed to enable adoption of OER at an institutional level, the panOpen learning platform provides peer-reviewed open content to serve as an alternative to commercial textbooks, as well as tools for customization, assessment and analytics."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When faculty struggle with OER, it can be a major stumbling block to widespread campus adoption. Morgan State University is looking to streamline the process for professors, connecting them with open content and helpful tools for remixing.