"Atlanta's Morehouse College is launching an immersive virtual reality experience for students in two of its courses: Biology 105 and History 112. "—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Virtual reality will help some students at Morehouse College connect with their remote classes in a new, more immersive way. Using Oculus Quest 2 headsets, VR will let students engage in hands-on activities despite the distance.