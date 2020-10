"Use of free course materials among college students is up, with 22 percent downloading at least one such resource during the spring 2019 semester, according to research published Wednesday by the National Association of College Stores."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Here's a major reason for faculty to embrace OER: as textbook prices climb, if students have to pay a hefty price tag for their course materials, they may opt to forgo them all together.