MOOCs and the Master's Degree (Campus Technology)

"It has been just about 12 months since the University System of Maryland (USM) announced a partnership with edX to deliver four MicroMasters programs: non-credit master's level courses intended to accelerate the process of earning an advanced degree. The idea was to support an "inverted admissions process." Students could try out the master's-level coursework before making the commitment to a full-on master's degree program."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you think MOOCs are over, think again. Read how the MicroMasters program at the University System of Maryland is structured to work as a gateway for their master's programs. While only a small fraction of the learners enrolled in the MOOCs end up pursuing the advanced degrees, the school still chalks the model up as a win.