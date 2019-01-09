MOOC Operator EdX Solidifies Paywall (Campus Technology)

"EdX has gone public with its latest monetization plans. In an effort to develop a 'sustainable long-term business model,' the MOOC provider has made changes to both its free and paid options for courses. The organization first began testing paywall options last summer."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Read how EdX is attempting to shore up its business model with a more robust paywall structure. Students who pony up fees will have more resources available during the course and more to show when it's complete.