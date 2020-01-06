Mohit Parasher Leaves Harman Pro

Mohit Parasher has parted ways with Harman Professional Solutions.

In a LinkedIn post, Parasher, former president and EVP of Harman Professional Solutions, said, "After almost six wonderful, action-packed years at Harman, I am passing on the baton to pursue other interests. I feel blessed to have worked under the leadership of Dinesh Paliwal, CEO of Harman, and alongside his leadership team, which is one of the best in the game."

"I had the privilege to serve with an incredibly talented, courageous, and energetic team—including the extended teams of our global business partners, distributors, customers, and suppliers. I will always cherish these friendships," Parasher added to the post.



Harman Professional Solutions did not respond to requests for comments.