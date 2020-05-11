Mitsubishi Electric US Intros DiamondView 4K Monitor

The What: Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. Visual and Imaging Systems division has released the DiamondView DV100UM LCD Monitor. The DiamondView 100-inch monitor is capable of delivering 4K resolution content on a single display or multiple 1080p content with different layouts, making the new product suitable for a wide range of applications.

The What Else: The DV100UM 4K LCD Monitor is the latest addition to the DiamondView Family of UHD monitors and the Mitsubishi Electric US portfolio of mission-critical display wall products. Like other DiamondView displays, the DV100UM is designed to provide continuous operation without interruption from product attrition or performance degradation. The DV100UM can be used as a secondary display along with other Mitsubishi Electric US display wall products or as a standalone 4K monitor.

The DV100UM Series has a 16:9 aspect ratio and 700 nits of brightness. The monitors use LED-Direct backlight technology with a contrast ratio of 3,000:1 for the bright and clear images required for monitoring applications. The units allow for simple and flexible installations, as well as easy care and maintenance of the display.

“The DiamondView Series product line is a cost-effective option for any size installation and delivers ultra-high-resolution images with the reliability and longevity for which Mitsubishi Electric displays are known,” said Josue Murillo, product manager, Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. Visual and Imaging Systems division. “These monitors are ideal for integrators looking for 4K large-format LCD monitors that do not cause eye fatigue, are cost-efficient, and durable enough to withstand true 24/7 operations.”

The Bottom Line: The DV100UM monitor is designed to address the demanding high-reliability needs of command and control environments where TAA compliance is required, making it well suited for U.S. government applications. Mitsubishi Electric US video walls are used in control rooms all over the world to help manage traffic flows, telecom networks, and energy grids, critical public utilities such as water and wastewater, as well as public transport systems.