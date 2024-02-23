Middle Atlantic's New Lectern Enhances Higher Education and Training Use Cases

The Middle Atlantic Forum Lectern expands the Forum Collaboration Suite to further enhance higher education and training or presentation spaces. The lectern is electrically height adjustable, fully customizable, and most importantly, compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

"Middle Atlantic's Forum suite of products provides the industry with furniture designed for the way people work, educate, and collaborate today and tomorrow," said Alyssa Adnani, lead product manager, AV furniture and cable management, Middle Atlantic. "The new Forum Lectern adds more breadth to the Forum suite and is built around our years of experience and expertise in lectern design and relationships with customers and end users. It continues Middle Atlantic's commitment to easy and reliable integration of the critical AV systems needed today while blending aesthetics for public spaces."

The Middle Atlantic Product's Forum Lectern is available in 42-inch, 60-inch, and 72-inch widths and in four colorways: Wilsonart Designer White, Wilsonart Asian Night, Wilsonart Biltmore Cherry, and Wilsonart Kensington Maple. The lectern matches the aesthetics of existing Forum products so that it can be installed in the same spaces for a cohesive design.

It can be configured with a flat worksurface or Turret worksurface. The Turret worksurface includes a Presenter's Panel to mount touch screens, clock timers, microphones, and more. The offering also includes worksurface power options from A. & H. Meyer—a Legrand Group brand—for power, data, and connectivity with power systems in the United States., Canada, Britain, France, and Switzerland, as well as with Schuko plugs and outlets. There is an optional matching 12RU, 16RU or 20RU side rack and 6RU under-worksurface mounted rack for extra rackmount storage. It is compatible with Chief monitor arms and features a customizable logo panel option for branding the lectern with the school or organization's logo.