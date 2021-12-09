Michigan State ransomware attack showed need for connection between IT teams (EdScoop)

"A lack of communication between Michigan State University’s physics and astronomy department and the school’s central IT operation contributed to a 2020 ransomware attack that cost the university more than $1 million to recover from, according to recent research by a National Science Foundation-supported group."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Michigan State University's IT operations were centralized years ago, but a department that wanted to maintain its own systems was hit with a ransomware attack that ended up costing the institution over $1 million. "Researchers need to know that your information security team and your CISO and the like have a broader problem because they are dealing with a larger scale of security threats than you see," notes MSU's Chief Information Officer Tom Siu, who was hired after the attack.