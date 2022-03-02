Meyer Sound Welcomes Dan Wilson as New Chief Financial Officer

Meyer Sound welcomed Dan Wilson as the company’s new chief financial officer (CFO). As a member of Meyer Sound’s top-level executive team, Wilson will focus on managing the company’s financial activities, developing strategies to support continued growth, and working with key customers on implementing major transactions.

Wilson brings to Meyer Sound a wealth of experience as a financial analyst and strategist from his more than 25-year career in banking, insurance, and consulting. Wilson was a managing director and financial advisor for Deloitte, a major international professional services company, and while in that position, he served as an independent consultant to Meyer Sound.

“Dan is the ideal candidate in every respect,” said Meyer Sound’s executive vice president Helen Meyer. “Right now, Meyer Sound is positioned for a time of exceptional growth, and Dan is not only already familiar with our operations, but he also has broad experience working with large companies on an international scale.”

Wilson took his new post effective January 1 following the retirement of Meyer Sound’s prior CFO, Cliff Eldridge, who had served the company for more than 20 years. Eldridge will remain available in a consulting role during the coming months to ensure a smooth transition.

“This year will be a pivotal one for the company,” noted Meyer. “During the past year, we recovered from the pandemic’s effects and are now poised for significant expansion through 2022. We are fortunate to have Dan join our team. He will bring an extraordinary breadth of experience along with fresh eyes and new thinking. He will have a noticeable impact on the company in a very short time.”



Wilson’s other prior professional experience includes serving as a director at MBIA (a financial services company), an associate at JP Morgan Chase, and an analyst for Deutsche Bank.

“After spending most of my career serving as a financial analyst and consultant for many different organizations, I’m excited about focusing my energies within one company,” said Wilson. “I feel fortunate to have connected with the tremendous executive team at Meyer Sound through my consulting work, and I look forward to the challenges and opportunities we will encounter as Meyer Sound enters its next stage of growth.”



Wilson holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Columbia University and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin. While at Columbia, he played on the school’s Division I tennis team, and he continues his passion for the sport by playing regularly.